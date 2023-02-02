Black Cultural Awareness Society hosts events for Black History Month

The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society is hosting a month of events to celebrate Black History Month.

In conjunction with other community groups, including Black Wall street, the NAACP and the Black Community Collective, numerous events are scheduled throughout the Reno area for February.

They include:

Feb. 4: Fam Fest at the Boys & Girls Club on Ninth Street

Feb. 4: Kid Careroake at The Holland Project

Feb. 7: Black History Trivia Night at UNR’s MulticulturalCenter

Feb. 10: Shades of Queening at the Sierra Arts Foundation

Feb. 17: Book Night at the UNR Knowledge Center

Feb. 21: Community Mixer at Shim’s Surplus Supplies

Feb. 25: Reno Renaissance black History Month Poetry Slam at Bluebird Reno

Feb. 28: Kaskade Skate Night at Roller Kingdom.