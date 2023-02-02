Black Cultural Awareness Society hosts events for Black History Month

The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society is hosting a month of events to celebrate Black History Month.
In conjunction with other community groups, including Black Wall street, the NAACP and the Black Community Collective, numerous events are scheduled throughout the Reno area for February.
They include:
- Feb. 4: Fam Fest at the Boys & Girls Club on Ninth Street
- Feb. 4: Kid Careroake at The Holland Project
- Feb. 7: Black History Trivia Night at UNR’s MulticulturalCenter
- Feb. 10: Shades of Queening at the Sierra Arts Foundation
- Feb. 17: Book Night at the UNR Knowledge Center
- Feb. 21: Community Mixer at Shim’s Surplus Supplies
- Feb. 25: Reno Renaissance black History Month Poetry Slam at Bluebird Reno
- Feb. 28: Kaskade Skate Night at Roller Kingdom.
The full schedule is below. Visit the society online: https://www.facebook.com/NNBCAS/about