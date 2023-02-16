Applications open: Greater Nevada Credit Union to award $60K in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year (sponsored)

$2,000 scholarships will be awarded to 30 qualifying individuals who apply by Friday, March 31, 2023

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) has opened its annual scholarship program, which will award $60,000 in total scholarship funds to 30 qualifying individuals pursuing their undergraduate, technical or trade school education goals. Since its inception in 2000, GNCU’s scholarship program has helped over 422 students, awarding over $582,000 in funds.

Anyone pursuing post-secondary education can apply for a GNCU scholarship within one of two categories:

24 years old and younger:

Twenty-five $2,000 scholarships will be available to applicants who are a GNCU member, or the child, spouse, or parent of a GNCU member, and will be 24 years old or younger at the time of the application deadline.

25 years old and older:

Five $2,000 scholarships will be available to applicants who are a GNCU member and will be 25 years or older at the time of the application deadline.

GNCU scholarship applicants must submit completed applications by 5:30 p.m. PDT, Friday, March 31, 2023, either online, by mail, or delivered in person to a GNCU branch.

The annual scholarship program is part of GNCU’s commitment to helping more people Live Greater. Scholarship winners are selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational/professional goals. Awarded scholarship funds can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials.

Those interested in applying but are not yet a GNCU member, can explore membership opportunities at gncu.org. All scholarship details and eligibility requirements can be found at GNCU.org/Scholarships.

