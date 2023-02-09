44.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsArts & Entertainment

$80,000 National Bowling Stadium mural approved 

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

Artist rendering of the bowling stadium mural.
Artist rendering of the bowling stadium mural.

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved an $80,000 commission to artist Rafael Blanco to create a mural on the exterior of the National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno. Blanco was selected out of 41 submitting artists. 

He attended the University of Nevada, Reno for his Master of Fine Arts program but lives in the Chicago area. Blanco also painted two murals at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2020.

Artist Rafael Blanco in 2020 when he was part way through painting the mural on Sierra Hall. Image: Isaac Hoops

Though approved, the project drew criticism from several council members due to the process of the art selection. 

Council member Jenny Brekhus took issue with the concept of the mural, and questioned why the building was receiving a mural rather than a “paint job.” She said she did not want to be a part of choosing art.  

“I don’t want to be a part of ‘this art I like, this art I don’t,’ but I think the decisions […] should have come to the council to decide if we wanted to move forward with a mural or not,” Brekhus said. 

She added that it wasn’t that she had a problem with the art itself, because “she hadn’t really looked at it,” but rather she was “sad” the council hadn’t made the decision about whether or not a mural was the correct choice. 

While Mayor Hillary Schieve said she thought the artist was “incredibly talented,” she wished the council could have been more in the process because the selected mural is bowling-themed, and she envisions the stadium to be more multipurpose in the future. 

Schieve also said she wanted to know more about the process in general, including why non-local artists are being chosen often for local art projects. 

“We’ve got amazing talent right here at home,” Schieve said. “So when we don’t pick a local artist, I want to know why. I think it’s really important to keep artists working in our own community.”

Schieve asked the city manager’s office to look into changing the process for mural approval.

Council member Naomi Duerr suggested there be a threshold of $50,000 created at which point arts and culture projects must come to council for approval. 

Council member Devon Reese, as the former member for the Capital Projects Surcharge Advisory Committee, which is in charge of the mural project, said that there was a “moment” that the committee had to make decisions about the timing of renovations, and that any delaying of the mural decisions could create a problem. 

“I am worried about the timing issue in terms of delaying it because we’ve got like paint, weather, issues about weather that prevent us from painting earlier, the bowlers are coming, it’s in an area where we don’t want to have painting going on while bowlers are trying to enter and exit,” he said. 

After a lengthy discussion about adding Wolf Pack colors, a more diversified sports theme, and other changes, Duerr asked for the final rendition to be presented at the next meeting. Reese countered that the council should not be in the business of deciding whether art was good or bad. 

Duerr argued that since the city is paying the artist, the city is the client, and they should work together with the artist to achieve the vision. 

“I’m not talking about the colors, but what’s important is the vision. We’re setting the vision about what the piece is about and I think that’s a very appropriate role for the council,” Duerr said. 

Brekhus voted against the mural, and the council approved to move forward on the project.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose
Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Former Reno City Council member Jardon faces ethics violation, fine of $3,000

Government 0
Former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon next week is scheduled to settle an ethics violation with the Nevada State Ethics Commission.

State lawmaker drafting bill to give local governments power to tackle rent, housing

Government 0
Democratic State Sen. Edgar Flores plans to introduce legislation this session to make it “abundantly clear” that local officials have the ability to implement their own regulations to address housing affordability. 

VIDEO: Reno Aces manager weighs in on upcoming season

News 0
Reno Aces Manager Blake Lalli this week said the team is gearing up for the 2023 minor league baseball season.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC