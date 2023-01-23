SUBSCRIBE
20 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
EventsFeaturedNews

Wienermobile hits northern Nevada

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

The author, center, with her family and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
The author, right, with her family and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Reno last week, stopping at area grocery stores Thursday to Saturday. 

It was the latest destination on a cross-country road trip.

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, a nostalgic icon for many. 

“The Wienermobile was invented in 1936 by Carl Mayer, the nephew of Oscar Mayer, to lift the country’s spirits and spread brand awareness during the Great Depression,” said Clara Adams, one of the “hotdoggers,” aka drivers, assigned to the western route. “It soon became a cherished American icon and began touring the states with the mission of sparking ‘miles of smiles’ across the country.”

Those who saw the hotdog-shaped car in Reno would have spotted it at one of three local grocery stores. On Thursday, it was parked at the Smiths in Lemmon Valley, on Friday it drove to the Sparks location on Baring Boulevard and on Saturday the northern Nevada journey wrapped at the South Reno location on South Meadows Parkway.

Those who attended, relished (pun intended) in the experience, snapping photos outside of the iconic car and getting a peek inside at the mustard and ketchup colored décor with the hot-dog seats taking center stage. The roof, however, is painted blue – because it’s always blue skies when you’re driving in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. 

The western route vehicle that visitors saw last week is one of six.

“There are two drivers, called ‘hotdoggers,’ per vehicle, and we are each assigned to a different region of the U.S.,” Adams explained. “We are the west team, so we cover most of the western states. We average about 500 miles per week, stopping in a new city every week to attend events and celebrations.”

Sometimes, the vehicle stops at community events, as well as grocery stores.

Kids in tow got to “ketchup” with Oscar Mayer brand ambassadors and got their own weenie whistle, a collector’s item Oscar Mayer has been handing out since 1952. The biggest perk of attending, however, was the photo op. A worker snaps shots of families in front of the vehicle for the ultimate souvenir. 

“We visit grocery stores with the special purpose of bringing unordinary joy to the everyday errand,” Adams explained. “The Wienermobile can’t help but bring a smile to people’s faces.”

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Governor to call for school choice, raises for state workers

Events 0
Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is set in his State of the State address Monday evening to expand on plans for increased school choice and a potential raise for Nevada state employees, weeks after taking office on a pledge to work with the Democratic-run Legislature.

1864 Tavern: To grandmother’s bar we go

Food & Drink 0
The popular California Avenue bar, 1864 Tavern, is named for the year Nevada became a state, and its décor quickly sets it apart.

Reno fire chief in hot water with state ethics commission after appearing in Cortez Masto commercial

Government 0
Reno Fire Chief David Cochran is facing a possible violation of Nevada ethics laws for appearing last year in a campaign video for U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Popular

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Reno Earth Day organizers call it quits

Arts & Entertainment 0
The organization that hosts Reno’s annual Earth Day celebration since 2012 has dissolved and will not be hosting the 2023 event.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC