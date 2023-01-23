Wienermobile hits northern Nevada

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Reno last week, stopping at area grocery stores Thursday to Saturday.

It was the latest destination on a cross-country road trip.

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, a nostalgic icon for many.

“The Wienermobile was invented in 1936 by Carl Mayer, the nephew of Oscar Mayer, to lift the country’s spirits and spread brand awareness during the Great Depression,” said Clara Adams, one of the “hotdoggers,” aka drivers, assigned to the western route. “It soon became a cherished American icon and began touring the states with the mission of sparking ‘miles of smiles’ across the country.”

Those who saw the hotdog-shaped car in Reno would have spotted it at one of three local grocery stores. On Thursday, it was parked at the Smiths in Lemmon Valley, on Friday it drove to the Sparks location on Baring Boulevard and on Saturday the northern Nevada journey wrapped at the South Reno location on South Meadows Parkway.

Those who attended, relished (pun intended) in the experience, snapping photos outside of the iconic car and getting a peek inside at the mustard and ketchup colored décor with the hot-dog seats taking center stage. The roof, however, is painted blue – because it’s always blue skies when you’re driving in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The western route vehicle that visitors saw last week is one of six.

“There are two drivers, called ‘hotdoggers,’ per vehicle, and we are each assigned to a different region of the U.S.,” Adams explained. “We are the west team, so we cover most of the western states. We average about 500 miles per week, stopping in a new city every week to attend events and celebrations.”

Sometimes, the vehicle stops at community events, as well as grocery stores.

Kids in tow got to “ketchup” with Oscar Mayer brand ambassadors and got their own weenie whistle, a collector’s item Oscar Mayer has been handing out since 1952. The biggest perk of attending, however, was the photo op. A worker snaps shots of families in front of the vehicle for the ultimate souvenir.

“We visit grocery stores with the special purpose of bringing unordinary joy to the everyday errand,” Adams explained. “The Wienermobile can’t help but bring a smile to people’s faces.”