24.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedHomelessness

Vigil scheduled to honor those who died while being homeless

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Community members lit candles and luminarias in remembrance of those experiencing homelessness who died in 2021. A vigil was held Feb. 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Community members lit candles and luminarias in remembrance of those experiencing homelessness who died in 2021. A vigil was held Feb. 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Northern Nevada faith leaders have scheduled a vigil to honor the nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness in Washoe County who died in 2022.

It is the second annual event. Last year, about 100 people attended a similar vigil.

“Please join us for a candlelight vigil remembering those in our community who silently left this world while having no safe and warm housing,” the event announcement notes. “Each person is sacred. Every life holds value.”

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. It will again be held at the downtown city plaza by the “Believe” sculpture.

The death rate of those living without a fixed address continues to rise in the region. This Is Reno has been reporting since 2016 the number of people experiencing homelessness who have died. 

The numbers continue to increase with the rate between 2021 and 2022 showing the largest jump – from 56 to 96 deaths – in the county’s history.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Cost of living, low incomes drive food insecurity in region

Government 0
The rising cost of living, unemployment, homelessness and inadequate social security and retirement income are some of the most pressing problems contributing to food insecurity in the Truckee Meadows. The findings are part of a report on the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Feeding Our Community Survey released this week.

UNR: Feeding Mountain Chickadees at Chickadee Ridge is okay, research says

Science 0
New research from the University of Nevada, Reno shows feeding at Chickadee ridge has no negative impact on the birds as long as a few simple rules are followed.

Barber: Jacobs pushes the boundaries (again)

Business 0
Jacobs Entertainment is seeking to redefine the events on the Glow Plaza as “onsite activity” for the Sands by literally adding the Sands to the Glow Plaza's permitting boundary.

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC