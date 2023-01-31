Vigil scheduled to honor those who died while being homeless

Northern Nevada faith leaders have scheduled a vigil to honor the nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness in Washoe County who died in 2022.

It is the second annual event. Last year, about 100 people attended a similar vigil.

“Please join us for a candlelight vigil remembering those in our community who silently left this world while having no safe and warm housing,” the event announcement notes. “Each person is sacred. Every life holds value.”

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. It will again be held at the downtown city plaza by the “Believe” sculpture.

The death rate of those living without a fixed address continues to rise in the region. This Is Reno has been reporting since 2016 the number of people experiencing homelessness who have died.

The numbers continue to increase with the rate between 2021 and 2022 showing the largest jump – from 56 to 96 deaths – in the county’s history.