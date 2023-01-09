SUBSCRIBE
The Loving Cup is here for the party

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

You haven't experienced Reno until you've spent some time at The Loving Cup on California Avenue. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
For those not partaking in a “dry January,” any season is the season for cocktails with friends, whether you’re grabbing an after-work sip or preparing for a night on the town. But where should you head for a fun atmosphere and quality drinks? We have just the bar for you.

The Loving Cup enjoys a varied customer base. For years (full disclosure, I moved to Reno in my early 20s), I only knew The Loving Cup as the last stop of the night, one where there was a stage for dancing, the music was loud and occasionally people would show off their moves on the bar top (although I cannot confirm if the establishment actually condones that last bit). 

As I’ve aged, I’ve discovered that The Loving Cup serves other purposes, too. Sure, it’s still a prime location for that (much rarer) night on the town, and it’s good for people watching if you’re not one to partake.

Headed to a Reno bar crawl? Absolutely add this one to your list.

After dinner, before the crowds roll in and while the stage is still filled with small tables, it’s also the place to grab an easy drink. The prices are reasonable, which is a nice change from some of the trendy joints nearby, and it’s perfectly acceptable to order up a Jack and Coke or a gin and tonic.

Even the décor is eclectic, from the stained class King of Spades to the leafy wallpaper above a dated black and white tile. Oh, and don’t forget the chandeliers. It quickly goes from hipster cocktails-for-lunch joint to moody booze destination in the dark.

The Loving Cup’s real estate also went up when Pizza Lupo moved in next door. As a way to grab a cocktail with your slice of Detroit-style pie or an after-dinner drink with friends, you don’t even have to brave the cold or put on your muck-lucks to enjoy; a door-less passageway connects the two hotspots, that weirdly complement each other despite their very different vibes.

That all being said, The Loving Cup is by no means a one-size-fits-all experience. In addition to the variations based solely on time of day and day of week, keep an eye on their social networks for live bands and themed nights, including costume parties.

Details

188 California Ave, Reno, NV 89509

Phone(775) 322-2480

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelovingcupreno/

Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

