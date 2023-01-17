SUBSCRIBE
32.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
EducationFeatured

Schools on two-hour delay Tues., Jan. 17

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County school bus on a snowy day. Image: Carla O'Day.
Washoe County school bus on a snowy day. Image: Carla O'Day.

Washoe County schools will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday. School officials Monday evening said winter storm activity is prompting the delay.

“Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, Jan. 17.,” district spokesperson Megan Downs said in a press statement. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.”

The National Weather Service said snowfall has been 2 to 5 inches in the valleys and up to 8 inches in foothill locations.

Officials said to check road conditions before traveling at nvroads.com or 1-877-NV-ROADS.

The next winter storm will bring additional moderate to heavy snowfall to the Sierra through Monday evening with accumulating snow making it over into western Nevada valleys as well. Heaviest snow amounts are expected in the eastern Sierra from Lake Tahoe southward to Mammoth Lakes with respectable snow amounts possible across western Nevada. While the amounts will vary depending on the exact track of the storm, current projections show at least 1 to 3 inches of snow from I-80 southward, with bands of heavier snow amounts of 3 to 6 inches possible near or south of Highway 50. Foothill locations could see a bit more. For travel Monday, including the morning and evening commutes, plan additional time to reach your destination. Check with NDOT and Caltrans for the latest road conditions.
The next winter storm will bring additional moderate to heavy snowfall to the Sierra through Monday evening with accumulating snow making it over into western Nevada valleys as well. Heaviest snow amounts are expected in the eastern Sierra from Lake Tahoe southward to Mammoth Lakes with respectable snow amounts possible across western Nevada. While the amounts will vary depending on the exact track of the storm, current projections show at least 1 to 3 inches of snow from I-80 southward, with bands of heavier snow amounts of 3 to 6 inches possible near or south of Highway 50. Foothill locations could see a bit more. For travel Monday, including the morning and evening commutes, plan additional time to reach your destination. Check with NDOT and Caltrans for the latest road conditions. 


NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events this week: The ‘it’s still snowing’ edition

Arts & Entertainment 0
Here are five events to check out this week, plus a few from our generous sponsors. Have a great week.

MLK’s vision of love as a moral imperative still matters

Culture & History 0
Martin Luther King Jr.‘s understanding of the role of love in engaging individuals and communities in conflict is crucial today. For King, love was not sentimental. It demanded that individuals tell their oppressors what they were doing was wrong.

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Popular

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Patient alleges he was trespassed from Reno dialysis clinic, has to go to Carson for treatment

Health 0
Lee Johnson, 41, had been receiving dialysis about three times a week for more than a year-and-a-half due to his chronic kidney disease. He has been getting his dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care in Northwest Reno.

Reno Public Market is open for business

Arts & Entertainment 0
The long-awaited opening of Reno Public Market finally came on January 6 when Reno’s first food hall opened to the public, and many of its residents were there for the party.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC