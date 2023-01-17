Schools on two-hour delay Tues., Jan. 17

Washoe County schools will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday. School officials Monday evening said winter storm activity is prompting the delay.

“Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, Jan. 17.,” district spokesperson Megan Downs said in a press statement. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.”

The National Weather Service said snowfall has been 2 to 5 inches in the valleys and up to 8 inches in foothill locations.