Schools on two-hour delay Tues., Jan. 17

Washoe County schools will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday. School officials Monday evening said winter storm activity is prompting the delay.
“Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, Jan. 17.,” district spokesperson Megan Downs said in a press statement. “Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.”
The National Weather Service said snowfall has been 2 to 5 inches in the valleys and up to 8 inches in foothill locations.
Officials said to check road conditions before traveling at nvroads.com or 1-877-NV-ROADS.
NEVER MISS A STORY
Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.
This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.
Martin Luther King Jr.‘s understanding of the role of love in engaging individuals and communities in conflict is crucial today. For King, love was not sentimental. It demanded that individuals tell their oppressors what they were doing was wrong.
Lee Johnson, 41, had been receiving dialysis about three times a week for more than a year-and-a-half due to his chronic kidney disease. He has been getting his dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care in Northwest Reno.