Hazardous road conditions prompted the Washoe County School District to cancel school today, Thursday.

The University of Nevada, Reno is delaying opening by two hours.

Wintermester classes will continue as scheduled convening at 10 a.m.

The UNR Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., is also on a delayed start until 10 a.m.

The University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus has suspended nonessential operations.