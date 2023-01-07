SUBSCRIBE
27.9 F
Reno
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Reno was pummeled with snow from an atmospheric river storm on Dec. 31, 2022. Image: BOB CONRAD / This Is Reno.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The city of Reno and Washoe County issued a declaration of emergency on Friday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to arrive Sunday.

An additional storm is expected in Northern Nevada starting on Monday that may carry into Tuesday.

The declaration allows the municipalities to request additional resources and increase their staff, generally for responding to the storms. Snow and water already in the region from a storm over New Year’s weekend factored into the decision to issue the emergency declaration, according to a release from the Washoe Regional Emergency Information Center.

Thousands of northern Nevada residents lost power over New Years weekend due to a long-lasting winter storm. Authorities shut down major highways around Reno and Tahoe that weekend because of reports of vehicle spinouts.

Washoe County and other organizations accepted broken tree limbs and downed trees from the storm for recycling.

