PHOTOS: ‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ debuts at Reno Little Theater

Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s latest production, an adaptation of a Sherlock Holmes mystery, is a crazed comedy set in England. The play, by Ken Ludwig, is based on the Sir Authur Conan Doyle novel, “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”

Five local actors play more than 40 different roles.

Holmes and sidekick Dr. Watson get roped into a whodunit mystery to find a killer. It’s quickly paced and bounces between scenes attempting to find, from a series of obtuse clues, who is killing heirs to the Baskerville lineage.

The play is cheeky, absurd and full of laughs as the actors flit about among various settings – with goofy props and costumes – to crack the case. A scary hound even makes an appearance.

The production runs through Feb. 12.

Details

Dates

Jan. 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, Feb. 2*, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, 29 Feb. 5, 12 @ 2 p.m.

Tickets

$28 Adult; $23 Senior; $15 Student

Director

Chad Sweet

Cast