SUBSCRIBE
27.4 F
Reno
SUBSCRIBE
Try "researchers"
NewsCulture & HistoryGovernment

Obituary: Former county commissioner Joanne Bond dies

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Joanne Bond image submitted by her family.
Joanne Bond image submitted by her family.

Joanne West Bond passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Dec. 30 in Seymour, Indiana. Bond served as a Washoe County Commissioner in District Five from 1996 until 2004. 

A friend and fellow commissioner said, “She could command a room just (by) walking into it.” 

She also served a long, meaningful career as a school teacher in the Washoe County School district that spanned 30 years.

Born in Santa Cruz, Calif. on August 26, 1935, Joanne was raised in Reno and lived in the apartment above the office of Reno Fuel with her parents and her brother. She went to Reno High School and upon graduation headed to San Francisco State where she got a BA in Sociology. 

She really wanted to study Archeology but her parents talked her out of it, a decision she regretted for some time. After she finished her BA, she moved back to Reno to begin teaching at Wooster High. She met her husband, Lee Bond, at Varios – a restaurant and bar where Brick’s now stands – where he was a bartender. She worked at Reno High and eventually The Children’s Cabinet with the WCSD truancy team.

She loved horses and rode them like she was born to it. She passed on her passion for them to her daughter, Alex Clark. The two rode all over the Sierra Nevada range and had many adventures together on horseback. 

Joanne was endlessly curious about the human condition. She enjoyed talking with people from all walks of life. She attended Burning Man in her 60s with her friend Joan Shonnard and talked often about the experience. The Black Rock desert was part of her district when she was a county commissioner so she spent many evenings at Bruno’s talking with the folks from Empire and Gerlach.

She also spent many hours painting with watercolor and acrylic paints. She played Bridge with Joan Shonnard, Ruth Miller, Millie McCustion and her daughter whenever she was in town. There were many nights spent playing Cribbage too.   

There are so many people whom she cared deeply about but to name just a few: Cheryl Lyngar of Reno was like a sister to her. She loved Cheryl’s family and it was mutual. Janet Ross and her family were her oldest friends, and Pam and Bob Shriver kindly offered to let her daughter bury Joanne’s ashes on their lovely property. 

She impacted many lives through her love and dedication to public service and education. She was a powerful voice in Washoe County and left a real impact on people and the larger community.

She loved flowers but hated gardening. She was a voracious reader and loved Masterpiece Theater. She adored travel and new experiences.

She is survived by her many dear friends and family, including her daughter, Alexandra, grandson Christopher, and son-in-law John, and her nephew Walt West (Laura) and sister-in-law Jackie Chavez. She is also survived by honorary daughter Susan Clarkson and God daughter Susan Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, brother Walt, and her parents, Harold and Sarah West.

There will be a Celebration of Life at some point in the Spring. Details will be announced at a later date.

Submitted by the Bond family.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Volatility reigns at Sparks Fire Department

Government 0
In Sparks, the mental and physical strain of overworked firefighters is exacerbated by an ongoing crisis of leadership, and a contentious relationship between city management and the firefighters’ union. 

Five events this week: It’s 2023!

Arts & Entertainment 0
If you are staying close to home, there are plenty of free and low-cost things to do this week, particularly if you have kiddos.

Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them

Government 0
Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents who need them.

Popular

Communicator of the year: Bethany Drysdale

Business 0
We’re wrapping up 2022 with our top stories, photos and opinion articles in the coming days.

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds

University 0
As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park.

The top five reader opinions of 2022

News 0
This Is Reno readers this year had their share of opinions to send to our editorial team, many of them centered squarely on local politics.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC