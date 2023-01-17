SUBSCRIBE
Math volunteers needed at local schools

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Student solving math problems with the Northern Nevada Math Club.
Image courtesy of Northern Nevada Match Club Inc. Used with permission.

The Northern Nevada Math Club, a non-profit organization, needs volunteers to help run family math nights at local schools.

The first family math night is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, with more events scheduled throughout the spring semester.

“Math is becoming more and more important for tomorrow’s workforce, and most kids in our area are not developing the mathematical understanding required to be successful,” said Sherry Griffin, the organization’s director. “To fix this, we need to get kids interested in math so they want to learn, and that will increase their engagement in class.

“We want them to solve problems using logic, see math in a broader and richer context, and appreciate its value for them personally.”

The family events are two hours long and 40 volunteers are needed for each event. Some schools expect very high attendance, requiring more activity stations and volunteers. Volunteers will not be tutoring or teaching math.

Information is at https://NNVMath.org/volunteer/.

