Know the Gold campaign to fight childhood cancer (sponsored)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

AboutTownDeb Founder, Deb McCarthy and Maddie Watkins. Image courtesy of Deb McCarthy. Used with permission.

Local influencer, AboutTownDeb, partners with businesses to raise support for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. 

Through the month of January, 15% of sales of her new AboutTownDeb Wine will go to the Know the Gold Campaign, a  six-month community-driven fundraising effort to support local families battling childhood cancer. This grassroots campaign is supported by coin drives, lemonade stands, community partner events, and more. Additionally, the William N Pennington Foundation will match donations dollar-for-dollar through January 27th. 

“Maddie Watkins is my why,” says AboutTownDeb Founder, Deb McCarthy, “I promised Maddie in 2016 that I would continue the fight for our kiddos battling cancer as she watches over us all.”

In 2016, Madeline Grace Watkins, known affectionately as “Bean,” passed away after bravely fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her family says, “Bean knew no strangers, only friends that she had not met yet.”

So far, funds for the Know the Gold campaign have been raised through wine and chocolate dinners, wine tastings with the Reno Brewery District, and raffles through community partnerships with Crystal Basin Cellars, Dorinda’s Chocolate, Wild River Grille, Caliber Hair & Makeup Salon. 

The community can join the effort by tuning into the live radiothon on Cumulus Media radio stations, KBUL 98.1, KOH 780 News Talk, 95.5 The Vibe, and Wild 102.9, or in person at Scheel’s in Sparks on January 27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Every dollar counts to fight childhood cancer in our community.

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) has provided help, hope, and courage to local families affected by childhood cancer since 2000. NNCCF is a nonprofit located in Reno, Nevada, providing services to all of northern Nevada including Carson City, Winnemucca, Elko, Incline Village, Tonopah, etc. It is the only nonprofit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer. It is our mission to enhance the quality of life for children with cancer and their families by providing financial assistance and compassionate support programs, all while advocating for increased research funds and raising public awareness.

Who is Deb?

Debbie McCarthy, known as About Town Deb, has spent the last several years embracing her passion for wine, food, and travel throughout Northern Nevada, California, and beyond. Debbie is a regional Brand Ambassador representing wineries, restaurants, and the tourism and hospitality industry. Deb has a deep commitment to caring, supporting entrepreneurs, and telling the stories of those making a difference. She enjoys documenting her experiences with the community on social media and through her podcast, City Talk. She looks for every opportunity to bring new friends into her family.

Learn more about Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation at  https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/. To learn more about Debbie McCarthy visit https://abouttowndeb.com/

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

