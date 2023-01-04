Jeremy Renner in stable condition after being run over by snow removal machine

Actor Jeremy Renner is in stable condition after an accident with a large piece of personal snow removal equipment that occurred Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Renner used his personal snow remover to successfully tow his vehicle out of the snow. At some point, the PistenBully, a large snow removal machine, began to roll by itself and Renner tried to jump back into the driver’s seat to stop the machine.

In the process of getting into the vehicle, he fell and was run over by the machine. The PistenBully weighs about 14,000 pounds.

“Myself and all the members of the Washoe County’s Sheriff’s Office family and first responders send our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Renner, his family, and friends and we share our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The PistenBully has been impounded by the WCSO to check for any mechanical issues the snow remover might have suffered. The investigation is still ongoing, and as of now, the Washoe County Sheriff believes there to be no foul play.

The night before, approximately three feet of snow fell in the area of Mt. Rose highway, which caused delays to the response time. In the entirety of the highway, there were between 13 and 20 abandoned vehicles on the road, further slowing down response time.

Mt. Rose highway was closed at the time of the accident and the road. Where the accident took place is a private road that doesn’t receive snow clearing from the county. It is common for people in the area to have some form of snow removal device..

Mr. Renner posted on his Instagram account around 3:15 pm on Tuesday with a picture of himself in the hospital.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he posted.

A timeline of events for January 1 involving Jeremy Renner and the snow remover.