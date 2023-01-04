SUBSCRIBE
Jeremy Renner in stable condition after being run over by snow removal machine

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Jeremy Renner speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for
Jeremy Renner speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Hawkeye", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Image: Gage Skidmore, republished under Creative Commons licensing. Original at Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/48471026167

Actor Jeremy Renner is in stable condition after an accident with a large piece of personal snow removal equipment that occurred Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. 

Renner used his personal snow remover to successfully tow his vehicle out of the snow. At some point, the PistenBully, a large snow removal machine, began to roll by itself and Renner tried to jump back into the driver’s seat to stop the machine. 

In the process of getting into the vehicle, he fell and was run over by the machine. The PistenBully weighs about 14,000 pounds.

“Myself and all the members of the Washoe County’s Sheriff’s Office family and first responders send our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Renner, his family, and friends and we share our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.  

The PistenBully has been impounded by the WCSO to check for any mechanical issues the snow remover might have suffered. The investigation is still ongoing, and as of now, the Washoe County Sheriff believes there to be no foul play. 

The night before, approximately three feet of snow fell in the area of Mt. Rose highway, which caused delays to the response time. In the entirety of the highway, there were between 13 and 20 abandoned vehicles on the road, further slowing down response time. 

Mt. Rose highway was closed at the time of the accident and the road. Where the accident took place is a private road that doesn’t receive snow clearing from the county. It is common for people in the area to have some form of snow removal device.. 

Mr. Renner posted on his Instagram account around 3:15 pm on Tuesday with a picture of himself in the hospital. 

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he posted. 

A timeline of events for January 1 involving Jeremy Renner and the snow remover. 

  • On Sunday morning at 8:55 am, a 911 call was received about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
  • At 8:57 am, WCSO dispatch sent units en route. 
  • At 9:30 am, the first WCSO officer was on the scene. Medical teams were on sight.
  • At 9:37 am, a Care Flight helicopter arrived close to the accident scene. 
  • At 9:56 am, Mr. Renner was taken via helicopter to a Reno area hospital. 

