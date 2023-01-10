Five events this week: It’s all about live music (and dance)

From legends to locals – or locals who are also legends in their own right – live music is alive and well in the Biggest Little City. This week is jam packed with live shows at all the major venues in town. We’ve curated below some of the highlights performing in town. Visit our calendar for even more.

Have a great week.

The Josh Rosenblum Band is at the Peppermill’s Terrace Lounge. The So-Cal-based pop/rock band touches on the sensibilities of funk, R&B, and jazz. Their modern, high energy vibe is affectionately cradled by their old-soul-like musicianship. Multiple days this week.

An evening of dance featuring local dancers and choreographers is on deck this week at Good Luck Macbeth. There are two acts and four shows this week.

Live jazz with Rick Metz. First Take featuring local sax master Rick Metz will be at Noble Pie at The Summit. Joining Metz is Jimmy Vermilion on keys and vocals. Songs will feature Sinatra to Bublé. Details.

Comedic rapper Afroman is at Virginia Street Brewhouse Saturday. Afroman first broke through in 2000 with his stoner-lifestyle anthem “Because I Got High,” bringing his songs of wit, weed and funk to the masses. He most recently got raided by police, then put footage of the raid in his latest video, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?” Information.

Gladys Knight is at Silver Legacy on Friday. The Grammy-winning R&B, gospel and pop singer has been going strong for more than 50 years. Information.

