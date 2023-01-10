SUBSCRIBE
40.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
FeaturedNewsArts & Entertainment

Five events this week: It’s all about live music (and dance)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

person in black shirt playing brass colored saxophone
Photo by Ruca Souza on Pexels.com

From  legends to locals – or locals who are also legends in their own right – live music is alive and well in the Biggest Little City. This week is jam packed with live shows at all the major venues in town. We’ve curated below some of the highlights performing in town. Visit our calendar for even more.

Have a great week.

  1. The Josh Rosenblum Band is at the Peppermill’s Terrace Lounge. The So-Cal-based pop/rock band touches on the sensibilities of funk, R&B, and jazz. Their modern, high energy vibe is affectionately cradled by their old-soul-like musicianship. Multiple days this week.
  1. An evening of dance featuring local dancers and choreographers is on deck this week at Good Luck Macbeth. There are two acts and four shows this week. 
  1. Live jazz with Rick Metz. First Take featuring local sax master Rick Metz will be at Noble Pie at The Summit. Joining Metz is Jimmy Vermilion on keys and vocals. Songs will feature Sinatra to Bublé. Details.
  1. Comedic rapper Afroman is at Virginia Street Brewhouse Saturday. Afroman first broke through in 2000 with his stoner-lifestyle anthem “Because I Got High,” bringing his songs of wit, weed and funk to the masses. He most recently got raided by police, then put footage of the raid in his latest video, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?” Information
  1. Gladys Knight is at Silver Legacy on Friday. The Grammy-winning R&B, gospel and pop singer has been going strong for more than 50 years. Information

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Lawsuit seeks to expel cattle from endangered wildflower habitat

Government 0
A conservation group is suing the federal government in an effort to ban cattle from grazing in the habitat of an endangered wildflower that can only be found on about 10 acres of public land in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Former Reno manager recommended to serve Clark County in Nevada Legislature

Government 0
Sabra Smith Newby, Reno’s former city manager, has been recommended by the Nevada Legislature’s assembly democrats to serve Assembly District 10.

The Loving Cup is here for the party

Business 0
Headed to a Reno bar crawl? Absolutely add The Loving Cup on California Avenue to your list.

Popular

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Patient alleges he was trespassed from Reno dialysis clinic, has to go to Carson for treatment

Health 0
Lee Johnson, 41, had been receiving dialysis about three times a week for more than a year-and-a-half due to his chronic kidney disease. He has been getting his dialysis at Fresenius Kidney Care in Northwest Reno.

Volatility reigns at Sparks Fire Department

Government 0
In Sparks, the mental and physical strain of overworked firefighters is exacerbated by an ongoing crisis of leadership, and a contentious relationship between city management and the firefighters’ union. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC