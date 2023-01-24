Five events this week: A 420 magic show, robotics, soup

It’s cold again this week, but at least it’s slated to be sunny. If that’s not consolation, then a few of this week’s events may be. Mostly because there’s warm soup to cozy up to.

LEGO robots, oh my. Learn how to code and build with LEGO Robots. Whether you are new to coding or building or are an experienced programmer and Lego master, you will find something to challenge your mind. Build Lego robots that will travel across challenge boards and interact with various obstacles. This event is at Spanish Springs Library and is by the LEGO Robotics Club. Information. Mix cannabis and magic and you get the Smokus Pocus 420 Magic Show. Caricatures will come to life, objects will vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds will be read, and both the stoned and sober will love the high that is Smokus Pocus. It’s at The Theater on Keystone Avenue. January is National Soup Month and STEP2 invites the community to celebrate this with a warm and wonderful week of tasty soup both at home and out in the community at local establishments while supporting their efforts to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families. Soup Passports start at $40 per person. Comedian D.J. Demers is in town. He’s been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, America’s Got Talent, Conan. His clever stand-up is both personal and universal and has earned him multiple appearances at Just For Laughs, a nomination for Best Comedy Album at the Junos and a growing legion of fans around the world. Details. Strange art at the Sierra Arts gallery. Department of Strange: Art of the American Sideshow by Killbuck is on display at Sierra Arts’ Riverside Gallery this week. Information.

