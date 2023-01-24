SUBSCRIBE
34.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Login
Subscribe
EventsFeaturedNews

Five events this week: A 420 magic show, robotics, soup

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

a girl holding a toy car
Photo by Alena Darmel on Pexels.com

It’s cold again this week, but at least it’s slated to be sunny. If that’s not consolation, then a few of this week’s events may be. Mostly because there’s warm soup to cozy up to. 

  1. LEGO robots, oh my. Learn how to code and build with LEGO Robots. Whether you are new to coding or building or are an experienced programmer and Lego master, you will find something to challenge your mind. Build Lego robots that will travel across challenge boards and interact with various obstacles. This event is at Spanish Springs Library and is by the LEGO Robotics Club. Information.
  2. Mix cannabis and magic and you get the Smokus Pocus 420 Magic Show. Caricatures will come to life, objects will vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds will be read, and both the stoned and sober will love the high that is Smokus Pocus. It’s at The Theater on Keystone Avenue.
  3. January is National Soup Month and STEP2 invites the community to celebrate this with a warm and wonderful week of tasty soup both at home and out in the community at local establishments while supporting their efforts to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families. Soup Passports start at $40 per person.
  4. Comedian D.J. Demers is in town. He’s been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, America’s Got Talent, Conan. His clever stand-up is both personal and universal and has earned him multiple appearances at Just For Laughs, a nomination for Best Comedy Album at the Junos and a growing legion of fans around the world. Details.
  5. Strange art at the Sierra Arts gallery. Department of Strange: Art of the American Sideshow by Killbuck is on display at Sierra Arts’ Riverside Gallery this week. Information.

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing

Government 0
Proposed state legislation backed by the Clark Regional Behavioral Health Board would increase the real property transfer tax by 20 cents for every $500 of value to build affordable housing for Nevadans with mental health conditions, disabilities, and who are lower income.

Governor to call for school choice, raises for state workers

Government 0
Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is set in his State of the State address Monday evening to expand on plans for increased school choice and a potential raise for Nevada state employees, weeks after taking office on a pledge to work with the Democratic-run Legislature.

Popular

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Reno Earth Day organizers call it quits

Arts & Entertainment 0
The organization that hosts Reno’s annual Earth Day celebration since 2012 has dissolved and will not be hosting the 2023 event.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC