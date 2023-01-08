Dolce Caffe serves tasty baked goods

Something about this time of year sparks a sweet tooth in me that lies dormant for the rest of the year. Despite a mild hankering for something sweet now and again, I do still prefer an option that is a bit savory too. And I guess that’s what makes the Italian goodies at Dolce Caffe oh so perfect.

Yes, the Caughlin Ranch restaurant offers a light breakfast and lunch menu, but it’s the fresh baked goods, made by the owner herself, that packs the biggest punch.

For breakfast, I’d be lying if I said the croissants were not a go-to. The ham and cheese variety especially is an ideal combination. Made with an Italian ham that is flavorful and tender and a generous helping of melted cheese, the filling stands up to the croissant itself, which is perfection—flaky, buttery and best served warm.

The grab-and-go item (which you could reasonably sit inside and munch on in the cozy interior with the snow-capped mountains as your view) is a solid replacement for a certain big brand coffee chain’s breakfast sandwich of the same name. About three to four times the size, the quality of Dolce Caffe’s freshly baked concoction deserves much more respect than to continue to be compared to the microwave version, so we’ll stop here.

That being said, you can also get the same flaky pastry filled with chocolate or on its own, both of which are just as satisfying.

The other baked goods that are basically dessert but can routinely disguise themselves as breakfast are just as enticing. A case full of colorful goods pulls you in, and most are larger-than-life: think a bear claw the size of your face.

If you’d like to at least pretend you’re eating a well-balanced breakfast, reach for a fruity Danish. Topped with strawberries, it’s at least a little bit healthy, right? The bread itself stands out. It’s soft yet crispy in just the right places and finished with a dollop of custard and three sliced berries. And while the ingredients are well balanced, that tell-tale taste and texture of sugar and butter is present on every bite.

Expert Tip: Make sure to keep it intact when you dig in. The cool, firm fruit complements the otherwise warm, soft dessert well.

The Italian fried donuts, also called graffa, are another can’t miss. What essentially starts with a sugar donut is deep-fried and coated in a thick layer of powdered sugar. Hazelnut-and-chocolate fiends can indulge with the Nutella-stuffed option.

While these are some of the favorites, they are also only the tip of the iceberg. Colorful macarons and an assortment of nutty Danish are also available, and the offerings do go through changeups so there’s always something new to enjoy.

Of course, you can grab a coffee or other hot beverage to accompany your sweet treat or reach for an Italian soda instead. The bakery stays true to its cultural roots so all of your favorite accompaniments from Italy are there for your choosing.

Details

Located in the Mayberry Landing

3882 Mayberry Dr

Reno, NV 89519