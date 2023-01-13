SUBSCRIBE
Dickson Commercial Group represents seller in mixed-use office/retail building on S. Virginia (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

2195 South Virginia Street Building. Image courtesy of Dickson Commercial Group. Used with permission.

Dickson Commercial Group’s Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR, Patrick Riggs, and Gary Tremaine, represented the seller in the disposition of a 25,432 square foot mixed-use office/retail building located at 2195 South Virginia Street. The building was sold to Reno Community Health Center, LLC for $6,400,000, 100% of the initial asking price. The two-story building stands on a 1.7-acre parcel, providing over 70 parking spaces. 

Centrally located in MidTown and the Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the property also neighbors the newly developed Reno Experience District, which will soon be home to over 2,000 residents within a mixed-use living destination. The building also falls within walking distance from the new Reno Public Market, a modern food hall giving visitors access to over 18 food vendors and Sprouts Grocers.

For more information about DCG, visit dicksoncg.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

