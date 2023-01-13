Dickson Commercial Group represents seller in mixed-use office/retail building on S. Virginia (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group’s Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR, Patrick Riggs, and Gary Tremaine, represented the seller in the disposition of a 25,432 square foot mixed-use office/retail building located at 2195 South Virginia Street. The building was sold to Reno Community Health Center, LLC for $6,400,000, 100% of the initial asking price. The two-story building stands on a 1.7-acre parcel, providing over 70 parking spaces.

Centrally located in MidTown and the Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the property also neighbors the newly developed Reno Experience District, which will soon be home to over 2,000 residents within a mixed-use living destination. The building also falls within walking distance from the new Reno Public Market, a modern food hall giving visitors access to over 18 food vendors and Sprouts Grocers.

