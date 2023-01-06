SUBSCRIBE
City nominates Stockton’s deputy chief to serve as Reno’s next police chief

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Kathryn Nance
Kathryn Nance

City of Reno officials today announced they have selected Stockton’s Deputy Chief of Police, Kathryn Nance, to be Reno’s next police chief. 

Reno council members will approve the selection at next week’s Jan. 11 meeting.

“Kathryn brings the experience, dedication, and determination we’re looking for in our next Chief of Police,” said City Manager Doug Thornley. “We know public safety is a top priority for our residents, as is a Chief of Police who’s relatable and able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds. I have every confidence she will lead us well in continuing to build a safe community that people are proud to call home.”  

Nance has 26 years of law enforcement experience. She is the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for nearly 400 employees and a $107 million budget. 

“My leadership skills, extensive police experience and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” she said. “As Chief, I will use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. 

“I will also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.” 

Outgoing Police Chief Jason Soto retires Jan. 31.

Source: City of Reno.

