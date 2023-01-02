SUBSCRIBE
FeaturedNewsHealth

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Jeremy Renner speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for
Jeremy Renner speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Hawkeye", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Image: Gage Skidmore, republished under Creative Commons licensing. Original at Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/48471026167

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday that actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital after a snow plow accident. 

“At approximately 9 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” WCSO officials said in a press statement. “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

Renner was the only person involved in the accident and WCSO is investigating the incident. 

No further details were provided.

Renner is the star of “Hurt Locker,” “Hawkeye” and numerous other Hollywood films. He considers the Reno-area his home and moved to the area about 10 years ago.

He was recently working on a Disney+ series called “Rennervations.” The Reno-based series “follows Renner in his journey as he travels the world helping communities by ‘reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.’”

He is said to live on five acres near Lake Tahoe where has numerous vehicles including fire trucks, snowmobiles, an ambulance and snow plow.

He became an honorary WCSO deputy in 2018.

