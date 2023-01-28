SUBSCRIBE
25.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationGovernmentFeatured

A federal lawsuit is blocking 198,000 Nevada student loan borrowers from relief

By: Nevada Current

Date:

University of Nevada, Reno students and faculty march on campus to protest the repeal of the campus's mask mandate on Feb. 14, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
University of Nevada, Reno students and faculty march on campus to protest the repeal of the campus's mask mandate on Feb. 14, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

by Jeniffer Solis, Nevada Current
January 27, 2023

The U.S. Supreme Court is the only thing standing in the way of as many as 198,000 Nevadans receiving relief from some or all of their student loan debt, according to figures released Thursday by the White House.

An estimated 128,000 applicants in Nevada were fully approved for discharge, before a federal court case forced the administration to suspend the program, preventing loan servicers from discharging any debt. Another 70,000 Nevadans applied or were deemed automatically eligible for relief based on their application. 

Nationwide “millions of borrowers could be experiencing relief right now were it not for meritless lawsuits brought on by opponents of the program and elected officials who sued to deny their own constituents from getting much-needed relief,” said Haris Talwar, the regional communications director for the White House. 

In November of last year – less than a month after the application was first released – the Department of Education was ordered to stop accepting applications after the program was challenged in court by several GOP controlled states that filed lawsuits against it, leaving the validity of the program up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for Feb. 28, and justices are expected to release a decision in June.

“The Administration is confident our program is fully legal, and we are continuing to fight to deliver relief to tens of millions of eligible borrowers,” Talwar said. “We’re hopeful that we will prevail in court, and when we do, we will quickly discharge debt of those who were approved for relief, process applications that are waiting to be processed, and make sure every eligible individual has the chance to benefit from our one-time debt relief plan.”

An estimated 315,800 borrowers in Nevada could be eligible overall, according to estimates released by The White House. More than two-thirds of Nevadans eligible for student debt relief are Pell Grant recipients. 

The administration opened the application for debt relief last October, offering to cover up to $20,000 in outstanding loans for Americans earning less than $125,000, or $250,000 for a couple. 

According to a fact sheet the Biden administration released, 26 million borrowers were approved for forgiveness nationwide in the four weeks the application was live last fall. Over 16 million of those borrowers’ applications were fully approved by the Department and sent to loan servicers for discharge.

According to the White House, more than 40 million borrowers would qualify for the Biden Administration’s debt relief program. Nearly 90% of approved borrowers who have left school earn less than $75,000.

Overall, more than two-thirds of Nevadans eligible for student debt relief are Pell Grant recipients, according to estimates released by The White House

All federal student loan payments are currently paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration first halted the payments in March 2020, and the Biden administration extended the pause through June 30 or until the forgiveness program is allowed to continue. Payments will restart 60 days later.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Nevada Current
Nevada Currenthttps://www.nevadacurrent.com
Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Commissioners favor incentives to spur affordable housing growth

Government 0
It will take another 225 years to meet the affordable housing needs at the rate affordable housing units have been built in northern Nevada since 2014 according to a presentation to Washoe County Commissioners this week during their annual strategic planning session.

Stormwater utility fees proposed by city

Government 0
The City of Reno is considering adding a stormwater utility by amending the Reno Municipal Code with a proposed ordinance that, if adopted, will go into effect July 1, 2023. 

Commissioners provide county staff direction on equity, elections

Election 2022 0
Washoe County is in the final stages of selecting a firm to conduct a review of its election systems, but it already has a list of changes. 

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

More executives out at Renown

Health 0
Two more high-level executives at Renown Health are no longer with the hospital. Sy Johnson and Thomas Graf are out effective today, Jan. 4.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC