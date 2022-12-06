Woodley selected to fill School Board District E vacancy 

On Tuesday, the Washoe County School Board of Trustees held a special meeting to appoint one of three final candidates to fill the District E vacancy.

The three candidates interviewed by trustees were Alex Woodley, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Meghan Beyer.

Woodley was unanimously selected to replace former trustee and Board President Angela Taylor, who resigned her seat Nov. 21 after she was elected to the Nevada State Assembly for District 27.

Woodley was also endorsed by the Washoe Education Association, represented by Calen Evans, and a number of others providing public comment.

District E represents northwest Reno, including the areas of Somersett, Verdi, and portions of Lemmon and Panther valleys.

Trustees asked each candidate the same questions about effective compromises, overcoming hardships, balanced governance and how to improve the district academically.

During the interview period, Woodley said he believed the district should not lower expectations just to fill the teacher shortage, should invest in extracurriculars to keep students coming to school and find balance as a board.

The most important aspect of the school board, Woodley said, is making an impact on students.

“I believe our interactions with students have a lasting effect on their lives,” he said. “I want to listen to students, parents and teachers to learn what works and what hurts. Sometimes, what doesn’t work is because it hurts. Whether it hurts feelings, creates discomfort, or outright agitates – those affected need to be heard.”

When asked what his current opinion is on the quality of education at WCSD and how to move forward, Woodley called WCSD one of the best school districts in the nation. While some individuals in the community may not believe it to be true because of Nevada’s statewide statistics, Woodley said that WCSD is separate from Clark County.

“Our students are very capable, they’re very intelligent,” Woodley said. “I’ve met teachers in the district, they are very kind and loving and they love what they do. I believe we’re doing a great job.”

Woodley said the district should continue to endeavor to hire high quality teachers who want to work and live in the district, and shouldn’t lower expectations just to fill a staffing gap.

When asked in which three areas WCSD can improve academic performance, Woodley’s first answer was mathematics. Alex Woodley shakes hands with Trustee Diane Nicolet on Dec. 6, 2022 after being selected Alex Woodley as Washoe County School District Trustee for District E. Image: WCSD

While he served in the Marines, he said he saw numerous young Marines without much experience go to buy their first car with a 20% interest rate car loan.

“Unbeknownst to them that it was not a good deal,” Woodley said. “We should concentrate on STEM curriculum….I think that it’s very important for our students, for when they move on and graduate and become a productive member of our society,” he said.

Second, Woodley said the district should invest in extracurricular activities.

“I do believe in the basics of education, I also believe that extracurricular activities do help keep kids stay engaged and want to go back to school,” he said. “They see school not just as something that’s hard work, but rather someplace where they find happiness and fun things to do.”

Lastly, Woodley said he believes the quality of teachers needs to be improved in order to create students with better academic scores.

Trustee Nicolet asked each candidate about balanced governance, the model that the board of trustees follows in governing the district. Woodley said he saw the practice as finding a middle ground between micromanaging and rubber stamping everything that comes before the board.

“As a staff member I can tell you myself … it’s very easy–intended or not–for individuals to provide their biased opinion on an issue. It’s imperative for the board members to be knowledgeable in what they’re reading and what they’re voting on, and what they’re deciding on without becoming too involved in the micromanagement of the organization.”

Woodley credited his strengths to having developed numerous relationships across many groups of people from within the community.

“Being able to collaborate and compromise with members of the community is very important when working with [various] groups,” Woodley said.

He also thanked his fellow candidates, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Meghan Beyer.

“I feel honored to be considered for this position with them,” Woodley said.

Woodley will serve the remainder of the District E seat term until January 2025.