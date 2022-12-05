Two finalists announced in search for Reno Police chief

The community will soon have an opportunity to meet the two finalists for the soon-to-be-vacant role of Reno Police Chief. City of Reno officials on Friday, Dec. 2, said they’d narrowed a pool of seven candidates for the job to just two after conducting interviews late last week.

No details have been released for the community meet-and-greets.

Sparks Police Department’s Chief Christopher Crawforth and Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance were selected by three advisory committees that included city leadership, and members of the Reno Police Department and the community.

The city has refused to release any information to This Is Reno on the other five candidates interviewed.

“We are fortunate to have received such high-quality applicants,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “Both Chris and Kathryn align with the feedback we’ve received from our community on what they want to see in Reno’s next Chief of Police and are eminently qualified to lead our police department. I’m excited for our residents to meet them–and incredibly hopeful for our city.”

The feedback that Thornley refers to is a set of surveys completed by community members and RPD employees. Those surveys found that many people would prefer the department’s next chief to come from outside the organization and have stronger leadership qualities.

Crawforth has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and has served in a number of roles at SPD including patrol sergeant, internal affairs lieutenant, investigations lieutenant and deputy chief. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in conservation biology.

Nance has 26 years of law enforcement experience, including her current role as deputy chief of operations at Stockton Police Department where she oversees 400 sworn officers and a $107 million budget. She also rose through the ranks after earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She expects to complete a master’s degree in education sometime next year.

Source: City of Reno