This year in images: Our favorite photos from 2022

By: ThisIsReno

This Is Reno photographers capture what written stories cannot. As we do each year, we like to highlight various photographs they produced that reflect much of what occurred in our community in the past year. 

There were fewer protests this year, compared with the previous one, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade drew hundreds to downtown to express outrage. Similarly, the attacks on Ukraine also drew condemnation from Renoites, and Ty O’Neil sought to document the efforts on the ground. From Ukraine. A few of those images are included here.

Emerging from the pandemic also brought back in 2022 concerts, regularly scheduled community events and more public gatherings. 

Those, along with in-person meetings sans masks, meant the community was coming back together, for better or worse. 

Our photographers were frequently there to capture many of these moments.

We’ve gathered up our picks for the top photos of 2022 below. Enjoy!

Republican candidates for Nevada governor on the dais at a debate Jan. 6, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
mariupol-ukraine-3-25-22-ty-oneil8-400x600-3524925-5244545
lviv-train-station-3-23-22-ty-oneil-58-of-60-780x520-6797596-6774356
Reno Pride parade on July 23, 2022 in Reno, Nev.
summer-storm-8-3-22-ty-oneil9-780x520-7297253-1129336
The Joy Formidable opens for The Front Bottoms at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev.
In addition to pour-your-own, Village Well has mixed cocktails including this margarita.

