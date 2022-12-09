The Ferraro Group, public relations and public affairs, announces hire of public relations specialist (sponsored)

The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today that Gracie Gordon has joined the firm as a public relations specialist in its Reno office.

Her role involves assisting with developing and implementing strategic public relations plans, community campaigns, media relations, social media coordination, and community outreach on behalf of various clients.

Before joining The Ferraro Group, Ms. Gordon was a reporter for a local news outlet, Our Town Reno, where she focused on city development and homelessness in the Reno area.

In May of 2022, Gordon graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations and Broadcast Journalism with a double minor in Cinema Studies and English Literature. After graduation, Gordon traveled through Europe and visited ten countries.

Ms. Gordon spends her leisure time watching Audrey Hepburn films, playing with her dog Zelda, and volunteering for numerous homelessness outreach programs.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.