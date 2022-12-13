Sources: Renown to lay off IT staff in favor of outsourcing (updated)

Sources this week said Renown Health plans to lay off as many as 45 people working in information technology. The layoffs are planned to begin this Thursday and Friday.

They said IT asset management, desktop support and network support services will be outsourced to another company.

Those people reportedly will have to apply to that company for their former positions.

“Do more for less” is the mantra, a source said.

Renown representatives did not respond to This Is Reno.

“Everyone is feeling the stress,” a source said, speaking only on the condition of anonymity due to Renown’s history of suing past employees and non-disclosure agreements employees sign.

The firings reportedly will save $9 million. They come in the wake of Renown facing post-pandemic losses of at least $110 million. Those losses led to a negative credit rating.

Renown officials publicly say the future of the hospital is great.

Updated: This story has been updated to note that the layoffs are planned, not yet in effect.