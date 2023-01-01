Registration opens for the 2023 Cattlemen’s Update

Nevada News Group

The University of Nevada, Reno is hosting the annual Cattlemen’s Update in person and virtually in 2023 during the second week of January.

The annual event’s first in-person session stops in Fallon at the Convention Center on Jan. 10. The update begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be provided. This will be the closest location for interested attendees in Washoe, Lyon and Douglas counties as well as Carson City.

The virtual session, via Zoom only, begins on the week of presentations on Jan. 9. The university invites participants to register at https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aNzW25j9SAyoUIqINxXhEA.

Other sessions will make stops at the following venues

Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., Ely, Ely Convention Center, 150 W. Sixth St., dinner provided

Jan. 12, 12:30 p.m., Elko, Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St., dinner provided

Jan. 13, 10 a.m., Winnemucca, Extension Office, 1085 Fairgrounds Road, lunch provided

Times given for the in-person sessions are registration times, with the program beginning 30 minutes later. The cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner and the “Red Book” recordkeeping guide for cattle producers.

The Cattlemen’s Update is a partnership between the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, and its Extension and Experiment Station units.

For information, contact Staci Emm, Extension educator for Mineral County and the event’s organizer, at [email protected], 775-475-4227 or 775-312-0424; or Jamie Lee, at [email protected] or 775-426-8299.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Paul Lessick, civil rights and compliance coordinator, at [email protected] or 702-257-5577 at least five days prior to the scheduled event with their needs or for more information.

Dr. Barry Perryman, researcher, professor and chair of the College’s Department of Agriculture, Veterinary & Rangeland Sciences, will moderate the three- to four-hour in-person sessions.

The lineup of experts from the College and its Extension and Experiment Station units who will present at the four in-person locations include the following: