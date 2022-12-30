Region braces for storms, possible flooding

Local governments are preparing for a deluge of water as an atmospheric river-type storm is hitting the region. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch with five storm systems expected to bring one to four inches of water to lower elevations.

“The Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, and as a precaution, Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks are working to notify those who may be living along the river,” county officials said in a press statement. “Washoe County Homeless Services is prepared for an increase of participants at the Nevada Cares Campus. Residents can check the availability of beds at the shelter here, and a day use area is open.”

The City of Reno has sandbag locations open 24 hours and is encouraging residents to be prepared by keeping gutters and downspouts clean. City officials are warning residents to avoid rising creeks and river waters.

Storey County is under a flood watch today through Saturday.

Washoe County issued a statement about possible Swan Lake flooding. Officials said the lake level is anticipated to rise but will not flood like it did in 2017.

“While Swan Lake is the bottom of the Lemmon Valley hydrobasin and rain and snow melt drains to the lake, the water levels are about 10% of the levels when compared to 2017. But if water levels suddenly rise to higher levels threatening the safety of the community, Washoe County will initiate flood responses to maintain open roadways and access for residents and emergency service providers,” county officials said.

City sandbag locations are open 24 hours at these locations:

City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row

Mira Loma Park, north end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd.

Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane

Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard

Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot

Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive

Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive.

Washoe County also sandbags available at these locations:

Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way

Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street

Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road

Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane

Highland Ranch Parkway 1 miles west of Pyramid Hwy

Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane

Toll Road and Geiger Grade

Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane

Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395

East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.

East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane

West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395.

Sandbag locations in Storey County: