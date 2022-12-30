SUBSCRIBE
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Region braces for storms, possible flooding

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Floodwaters in downtown Reno, March 2018. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

Local governments are preparing for a deluge of water as an atmospheric river-type storm is hitting the region. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch with five storm systems expected to bring one to four inches of water to lower elevations.

“The Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, and as a precaution, Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks are working to notify those who may be living along the river,” county officials said in a press statement. “Washoe County Homeless Services is prepared for an increase of participants at the Nevada Cares Campus. Residents can check the availability of beds at the shelter here, and a day use area is open.”

The City of Reno has sandbag locations open 24 hours and is encouraging residents to be prepared by keeping gutters and downspouts clean. City officials are warning residents to avoid rising creeks and river waters.

Storey County is under a flood watch today through Saturday. 

Washoe County issued a statement about possible Swan Lake flooding. Officials said the lake level is anticipated to rise but will not flood like it did in 2017. 

“While Swan Lake is the bottom of the Lemmon Valley hydrobasin and rain and snow melt drains to the lake, the water levels are about 10% of the levels when compared to 2017. But if water levels suddenly rise to higher levels threatening the safety of the community, Washoe County will initiate flood responses to maintain open roadways and access for residents and emergency service providers,” county officials said.

City sandbag locations are open 24 hours at these locations:

  • City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, at 1640 East Commercial Row
  • Mira Loma Park, north end of the parking lot, at 3000 S. McCarran Blvd. 
  • Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, at 325 VFW Historic Lane
  • Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard 
  • Reno Fire Station #5 (Mayberry Fire Station), located at 1500 Mayberry Drive, in the parking lot
  • Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, at 2800 Pioneer Drive
  • Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, at 2055 Idlewild Drive.

Washoe County also sandbags available at these locations:

  • Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way 
  • Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street 
  • Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road 
  • Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive 
  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane 
  • Highland Ranch Parkway 1 miles west of Pyramid Hwy 
  • Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane 
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade 
  • Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane 
  • Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395 
  • East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd. 
  • East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane 
  • West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395. 

Sandbag locations in Storey County:

  • Lockwood: Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way in Lockwood
  • Mark Twain: Mark Twain Community Center, located at 500 Sam Clemens Ave. in Dayton
  • Virginia City Highlands: Fire Station 72, located at 2610 Cartwright Rd.
  • Virginia City: Located to the left as you drive towards the Icehouse property immediately east of the Public Works Department, located at 110 Toll Road in Virginia City.

