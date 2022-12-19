SUBSCRIBE
Monday, December 19, 2022
Events

PHOTOS: First candle lit in city’s menorah lighting

By Ty O'Neil
Rabbi Mendel Cunin of Chabad of Northern Nevada lights the first candle on the city's menorah on Dec. 18, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Rabbi Mendel Cunin of Chabad of Northern Nevada on Sunday evening lit the first candle on the city’s menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at City Plaza.

Families gathered at the plaza for the lighting ceremony and enjoyed live music, traditional hora dancing and food. Check out photos from the event below.

toneil-menorah-lighting-1
toneil-menorah-lighting-3
toneil-menorah-lighting-4
toneil-menorah-lighting-5
toneil-menorah-lighting-6
toneil-menorah-lighting-7
toneil-menorah-lighting-8
toneil-menorah-lighting-9
toneil-menorah-lighting-10
toneil-menorah-lighting-11
toneil-menorah-lighting-12
toneil-menorah-lighting-24
toneil-menorah-lighting-18
toneil-menorah-lighting-16
toneil-menorah-lighting-17
toneil-menorah-lighting-25
toneil-menorah-lighting-23
toneil-menorah-lighting-22
toneil-menorah-lighting-21
toneil-menorah-lighting-20
toneil-menorah-lighting-19

