PHOTOS: First candle lit in city’s menorah lighting

Rabbi Mendel Cunin of Chabad of Northern Nevada on Sunday evening lit the first candle on the city’s menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at City Plaza.
Families gathered at the plaza for the lighting ceremony and enjoyed live music, traditional hora dancing and food. Check out photos from the event below.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.