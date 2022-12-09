Nevada Autism Center providing services for children with ASD in Reno (sponsored)

A diagnosis of autism can be a dark cloud for a family, but having access to quality therapy treatments from autism service providers can be a ray of hope.

Treatment options for children in Nevada with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are in high demand, and this trend is expected to continue. Statistics from the CDC show that the frequency of ASD has increased to nearly 1 in 44 children, as reported by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. This is almost three times the number of diagnoses recorded in 2000.

NAC has confirmed that they will open a new location in Reno to accommodate the increased demand for autism services in Nevada. There is evidence that children with autism benefit greatly from beginning evidence-based therapy as soon as possible. These studies also indicate improvements in children’s language, socialization, and cognitive abilities. The American Psychological Association and the United States Surgeon General are the only two organizations that endorse their treatment for autism, which is called Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). They have validated ABA therapy as the gold standard of treatment for autistic people, recognizing its scientific credibility. All of NAC’s ABA methods are modern and highly effective.

The specialists at NAC and families work together to determine treatment goals and track progress toward those goals. NAC organizes board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior therapists (RBTs) with the right combination of expertise and knowledge for each child. To free up time for the BCBAs and the families they serve and to get children in urgent need of ABA therapy into treatment as soon as possible, NAC takes care of most of the invoicing and insurance paperwork.

Clinical experts at NAC praise the virtues of ABA for autistic children, which emphasizes customizing treatment plans for each child. The main goals of ABA are to facilitate the development of emerging skills, improve established ones, and manage behavioral issues. Positive reinforcement and individualized instruction are how NAC achieves these goals. ABA sessions offer children a secure setting in which they securely nurture their own goals in the company of trained professionals who can show and model the appropriate behaviors. The Reno clinic provides a wide range of services, including social skills groups, school preparation, and individual ABA treatment sessions, all of which can occur in the clinic, the student’s home, or the student’s place of learning.

The Nevada Autism Center is there to aid and support families despite the rising incidence of autism diagnoses in the state over the previous decade. By expanding into a new in Reno, NAC has shown that it is passionate about its mission to increase the availability of ABA services for children in Nevada. With its highly trained clinical staff, cutting-edge facilities, and unwavering commitment to serving the autistic community, it is in a prime position to serve as a vital resource for many local families. Contact Nevada Autism Center if you’re a parent in need of assistance in the Reno area.

