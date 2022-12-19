Lovesac expands retail footprint with largest showroom to date (sponsored)

Furniture innovator opens third showroom in Nevada market

Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World’s Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World’s Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System has opened its newest location in Reno, marking the third showroom in Nevada. Established as the brand’s largest retail showroom to-date, Lovesac Reno will be one of nearly 290 showrooms nationwide that caters to regional communities and delivers Total Comfort to consumers across the United States.

“Following the success of our first two locations in Nevada, we are excited to expand into the Reno community,” said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. “We hope that this showroom will become a retail staple in the market, and we are thrilled that the community will get to experience Lovesac products in-person.”

The Lovesac Reno, Nevada showroom will offer all product categories including Sacs, Sactionals, StealthTech, and accessories like Pillows and Footsacs. Customers can stop by to tour the new location and receive a personalized demonstration of Lovesac’s product portfolio, understand the fabric options available, and receive assistance on how to build and setup select products.

Currently, Lovesac is running their Holiday Event promotions including 20% off Sactionals, 30% percent off Sacs, and up to 40% off limited edition Sac bundles now through Sunday, December 25.

For more details on the new location and promotion, please visit www.lovesac.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers’ lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve’s 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand’s design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of its own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the ‘fastest growing’ category, and as an honoree for Serendipity’s Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, THE WORLD’S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, FOOTSAC, AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.