Last two weekends for Santa Train in Carson City (sponsored)

The “Santa Train,” a much-loved Northern Nevada Christmas tradition, returns to the rails by train for the next two weeks, December 10 and 11 and December 17 and 18 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 2180 South Carson Street in Carson City. The train rides, which last approximately 20 minutes, are available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The train features an original early-1900s steam locomotive from the famed Virginia & Truckee Railroad which was based in Carson City. The train is also composed of restored Virginia & Truckee passenger cars that date from the 1800s and early 1900s.

Passengers can meet Santa Claus onboard the train during the ride around the grounds, and enjoy activities, including “Letters to Santa,” and a raffle that supports programs by the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Ticket buyers can receive a small gift or discount on a museum store purchase. Have your photo taken with the iconic steamer Virginia and Truckee 22 Inyo for $10.00 for the keepsake photo.

Food and drinks are also available for purchase on the museum grounds.

Tickets cost $5.00 per passenger and advance purchase tickets are available at the museum admission desk. Walk-up tickets may be purchased at the museum train station.

For more information, call the museum at 775-687-6953 or visit https://carsonrailroadmuseum.org. Image courtesy of Nevada Division of Museums and Cultural Affairs.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.