KPS3 launches rebrand and company culture focus: Human. On Purpose. (sponsored)

KPS3, a Reno, Nevada-based marketing and communications agency, has been building brands for local, national and global companies for more than 30 years. This week, the agency launched a company rebrand and further defined its culture: Human. On Purpose.

The impetus for the rebrand is rooted in the agency’s growth and evolution since it opened its doors in 1991. KPS3 has 60 employees, four interdisciplinary teams working together, and has ranked for the past two years on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America. KPS3 ranked No. 4911 on the 2022 Inc. 5000. The company has also been a six-time finalist for “Best Places to Work,” taking first place four times.

“This rebrand is about stepping into who we really are,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “We have always been about radical responsibility and complete transparency in all we do – something our employees and clients know quite well. Now with the rebrand, we are officially mirroring our external brand with our internal culture and letting everyone in on the secret. It’s time we let that interior magic shine a little on the outside.”

The KPS3 rebrand comes with a new website, kps3.com, refocused culture and values that are people-centric and delivers six areas of service, including branding, campaigns, public relations, social media, web and digital and “Outta The Box” strategic initiatives. The website features case studies, career opportunities and thought leadership. KPS3’s rebrand marks the end of using the color red in KPS3 branding and the introduction of purple as a home-base color.

“The decision to no longer be red was not taken lightly since it has been a staple for decades,” said Gaedtke. “Red is bold, fierce and loud – but it’s also the color that teachers use to mark up your homework. We’re cooler than that. (get it?) So we upgraded.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.