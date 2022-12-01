Incline Village schools canceled Thursday, Dec. 1

Classes are canceled for all Washoe County schools in Incline Village for Thursday, Dec. 1. School district officials said hazardous weather and road conditions are the cause.

No activities or services will be provided at school sites for the day.

A winter storms warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected to continue throughout the day, with 10 to 20 inches expected and more at higher elevations. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, and higher over the ridge tops, are also expected. The combination of snow and wind may bring whiteout conditions.