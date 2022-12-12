Incline schools canceled, Reno-Sparks on two-hour delay Monday, Dec. 12

Icy roads and winter weather has impacted Washoe County Schools for Monday, Dec. 12. In Reno and Sparks schools are delayed for two hours and winter bus stops are in effect.

Incline Village schools are closed and all classes are canceled. There won’t be any activities or services at school sites either.

School district officials are reminding drivers in Reno and Sparks to watch for students on their way to school.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”

Source: WCSD