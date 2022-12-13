Five events: Hoops, horns and peanuts

We promised there wouldn’t be too much holiday whatnot in this weekly events column, and we’ve delivered. There are still plenty of holiday-ish events on our calendar, so if you’re basking in all your tinseled glory this month don’t despair.

Meanwhile, get some balance with some on-the-court action and live music this week.

Sponsored: It’s the last week to catch Reno Little Theater’s “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas” by William Missouri Downs. It’s the holiday play you didn’t know you needed, but you’ll be glad you saw. Shows continue through Dec. 18.

The White Buffalo, also known as baritone Jake Smith, plays Cargo Tuesday, Dec. 13 as part of his “Year Of The Dark Horse” tour. It’s not folk, it’s not alt, it’s not country – and it’s all of that too. Catch him along with L.A. Edwards. Details here. Nevada’s Men’s Basketball takes on the U.C. San Diego Tritons Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center. If you’ve been following the team this season then you know you’re in for some fantastic action on the court. Bonus: the first 1,000 fans get an ugly sweater t-shirt. Get tickets. Get Chest Fever at Cypress on Friday as musicians recreate The Band’s 1976 iconic concert event. The show includes “an all-star local horn section in Detroit and local guests performing the well loved roles of the original star studded cast including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and more.” Restless Artists’ Theatre veered from holiday theater somewhat with its December stage pick: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” Crafted by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, the story is of his parents’ courtship during World War II when Jack, a military doctor stationed in Oregon begins writing to Louise, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City. Sierra Nevada Ballet’s abbreviated Nutcracker ballet, “The Peanutcracker – The Story in a Nutshell,” is Sunday at the Pioneer Theater. Created especially for families with young children, generally through fourth grade, this production includes professional dancers and apprentices along with dance students from the community. Get tickets.

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.