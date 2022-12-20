Five events: Hanukkah, Winter Solstice and Christmas

This week feels like something of a final sprint, although toward what we’re not sure. A three-day weekend? The beginning of the end of dark at 5 p.m.? The end of moving around that damn elf? Whether you’re feeling the sprint or not, we hope you take time this week to relax, collect yourself and enjoy what the season has to offer.

Here are five events that may help you on that journey:

Washoe County Libraries have pulled together a handful of holiday-themed events at local branches. At North Valleys Library there’s a DIY holiday gift wrap session and at South Valleys Library there’s a gnome ornaments class. Activities continue through the week, so check the event calendar for the full list. If you missed the city’s Menorah lighting on Sunday, you can head up to UNR at Lake Tahoe for a Hanukkah celebration Wednesday. Rabbi Mendel Cunin of Chabad of Northern Nevada will light the candle on the menorah, and other activities will take place. Catch some quiet time for yourself with a visit to the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery. It’s the last week to view nature photography from local artists Dotty Molt and Dana Garrett. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. The Studio hosts a Winter Solstice Sound Bath on Wednesday to “cleanse the body, mind and spirit and welcome the promise of a new year.” The event features Medicine Woman Sonya Snow who will perform a calling of the directions and ancestors with a bringing back of the light ceremony. Experience Christmas at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral with any of three Christmas Eve events. The evening starts with a pageant, “Show Us the Way to Bethlehem,” followed by holiday music from the Trinity Cathedral Choir and Trinity Hand Chimes Choir, then a Christmas Choral Eucharist.

