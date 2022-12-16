Celebrating heritage and creating traditions (sponsored)

Making the holiday season meaningful

As the holidays are upon us, we think of family near and far, even those that are no longer with us to share the season. Many people celebrate the season with their favorite food when they gather with family and friends.

It is often a holiday tradition to make a particular treat to share. Sometimes people may even choose a new holiday treat to make, creating a new tradition. That new tradition could possibly honor their family roots if a popular food is chosen from the country of their family origin.

Connections to generations past may not just be related to food, but to a ritual their ancestors practiced during the holiday season. The traditions of your parents, grandparents, or those friends special to your family can bring meaning to the season. Even if an active tradition cannot be carried out, people can remember those past traditions through storytelling so new generations can appreciate the times of their ancestors.

The new generation can also write down their elders’ stories to pass on to future generations. Lastly, let us not forget the ease of taking pictures in today’s world as a visual storytelling option to record our traditions, new and old, with friends and family throughout the year.

On a personal note, I remember there was always a pecan pie on the dessert table during the holiday season. And after we filled our bellies with food and dessert at a family meal, the dinner was not complete without a cup of hot tea. Below is a pecan pie recipe which I continue to make each year during the holiday season…

PECAN PIE

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 cup dark corn syrup

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup butter, melted

1 cup pecan pieces

1 pastry shell Beat eggs, add sugar, syrup, salt, vanilla, and butter.

Put the pecans in the bottom of the pastry shell.

Add the filling. Nuts will rise to the top and form a crust.

Bake at 350F for 50-60 minutes.

(Adapted from ‘Ralph and Kacoo, A Taste of Louisiana’ cookbook)

Note – This recipe is awesome because it uses just the right amount of corn syrup and sugar. The pecan pieces are also preferred to give the pie a crust which is easier to slice than a pie made from whole pecan halves.

Happiness is homemade. If you are unable to bake a pie yourself, purchasing a ‘homemade’ pie at a local bakery can bring some joy too!

L.A. Bakery Café & Eatery

1280 N Curry Street

Carson City, Nevada 89703

https://labakerycafe.com/

Mix Bakeshop

1117 California Avenue

Reno, Nevada 89509

https://www.mixreno.com/

Josef’s Vienna Bakery & Café

933 W Moana Lane

Reno, Nevada 89509

https://www.josefsbakery.com/

Enjoy and God bless! The kitchen is the heart of the home…

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.