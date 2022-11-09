GET FREE NEWSLETTERS
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Education

Washoe schools, UNR’s Redfield and Prim campuses to open later today

By ThisIsReno
Icy road conditions on the Mt. Rose Highway. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Washoe County Schools will, for a second day, be on a two-hour delay due to winter weather and potentially hazardous road conditions. Winter bus stops are also in effect.

School district officials also said that there will be no early release today.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s main campus is open with no delays. 

However, UNR’s Redfield Campus off Mt. Rose Highway and the Wayne L. Prim Campus in Incline Village are both on a delayed opening schedule. Both of those campuses will open at 10 a.m. 

For current road conditions visit nvroads.com.  

