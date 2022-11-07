Washoe schools delayed, winter bus stops in effect

Washoe County School District officials have placed schools on a two-hour delay for Monday, Nov. 7 due to winter weather. Winter bus stops are in effect.

Classes are canceled for all Incline Village schools.

District officials urged drivers to use caution when on the roads and be aware of students waiting for buses or walking to school.

“Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street,” they said. “Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”