Video: Groups stress election process is secure, will take time 

State-based groups, including the ACLU of Nevada and the Native Voters Alliance, on Monday issued statements stressing Nevada’s voting process is valid and secure.
Riley Sutton, a political consultant also with New Day Nevada, said some conservative groups are still pushing election conspiracies that should be taken with a grain of salt.
“Like in 2020, it will take longer for the final election results this year, and that’s a sign that things are working, that every vote is being counted,” he said.
Lily Baran with the ACLU of Nevada said people concerned about the process should sign up to volunteer as a poll watcher.
“Our voting machines work fine, everything is safe and you are able to get your vote counted,” she said.
“We’re trying to get as many polling locations in Native counties as possible,” said Dwight George, environmental justice program coordinator with the Native Voters Alliance Nevada. “It is very important for our people to be here.”
