Safe Embrace hosts annual fundraising gala: The Purple Diamond Masquerade (sponsored)

The black tie gala is November 19, 2022, at the Grand Sierra Resort

Safe Embrace, the Northern Nevada non-profit dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping victims become survivors, is hosting its annual fundraising gala on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Sierra Resort. The black-tie gala includes live music and entertainment, a silent auction, a three-course dinner, and a live auction, as well as an after-party at LEX. VIP Tables and packages are available, as well as sponsorship opportunities.

“This is our first year hosting the Purple Diamond Masquerade, and we are excited for the community to come out and enjoy an enchanting evening for a good cause,” says Kristin Schroeder, Operations Coordinator.

Safe Embrace operates the largest and most inclusive safe house in the Reno-Sparks area, as well as offers numerous services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking such as counseling, housing assistance, emergency transportation, and shelter, and guidance through the process of getting safe and becoming a survivor.

“When guests attend the gala and participate in our fundraising efforts, they are directly contributing to the services and support we offer victim-survivors in our community,” says Schroeder. “Funds go towards basic necessities like toiletries, clothes, or food items, since many of our clients have to leave their homes in a hurry, and only have the items on their back.”

Safe Embrace is still collecting donations for the silent auction, and those wishing to donate should contact info@safeembrace.org. To purchase tickets, VIP packages, or learn more about the gala please visit https://MasqueradeGala.givesmart.com.

