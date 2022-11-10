RTC continues work on Oddie Wells project starting Nov. 10

Construction work on the Oddie Wells project resumes today, beginning with the closure of the south side of the intersection of Oddie and Rock boulevards. The closure will be in place through Nov. 23.

Additional closures are planned this month as well. The south side of the intersection of Oddie Boulevard and 12th Street will be closed from Nov. 14 through Nov. 23.

Both intersections will reopen for the Thanksgiving weekend, but close again Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

Traffic will be detoured to Greebrae Drive during the work, and Oddie will be open throughout the construction. Homes and businesses will be accessible during construction.

Regional Transportation Commission officials said the paving work done during this phase of the project are part of a larger plan that includes new lighting, landscaping, pedestrian ramps and a cycle track on both sides of the street.

More information on the project is online at OddieWellsProject.com.

Source: RTC