REMSA Health promotes Monica Teves to Emergency Medical Services Manager (sponsored)

REMSA Health has announced the promotion of Monica Teves to the position of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) manager. In her new role, Teves is responsible for ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality out-of-hospital healthcare by providing oversight to and directing the duties of EMS supervisors and all ground operations field specialists.

Since joining REMSA Health in 2012, Teves has worked as a ground operations paramedic and as an EMS supervisor. Specifically, she managed the daily allocation of personnel and resources within the organization.

“Our REMSA Health crews will be well-supported by Monica in her new position,” said Paul Burton, Director, EMS Operations. “Monica brings an ideal blend of compassionate and clinically-excellent patient care, along with a closeness to the crews. Her decade-long dedication to caring for the Washoe County community is inspiring.”

Throughout her EMS career, Teves has gained valuable experience leading system status management committees, several clinical groups including heart attack and stroke committees, trauma audit committees, medical advisory committees, and clinical and operational investigations.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation.

