Podcast: Edward Coleman discusses Reno’s new Black Community Collective

Edward Coleman is the executive director of a new Reno nonprofit called the Black Community Collective. In today’s show we discuss why he started the collective and why it is needed in the greater Reno community.

We also discuss some of his recent efforts including his work on the City of Reno’s charter committee – and what he thought of how the Reno City Council responded to that committee’s proposals in August.

Learn more about the Black Community Collective online: https://thebcc1.org

