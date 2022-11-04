Nick Knecht of Dickson Commercial Group earns CCIM designation (sponsored)

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) congratulates Nick Knecht, senior advisor, industrial, for obtaining his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

The CCIM designation is awarded upon successful completion of an advanced education curriculum, presentation of an extensive portfolio of qualifying industry experience and passing the Institute’s Comprehensive Examination. The curriculum addresses the cornerstones of commercial investment real estate, including financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and negotiation.

Since 1967, more than 20,000 professionals have completed the CCIM core designation program. Today, fewer than 10% of commercial real estate investors and advisers currently wear the CCIM pin, making them the go-to experts in their respective markets. The Chicago-based CCIM Institute is an affiliate of the National Association of Realtors® and is the governing body of the largest commercial real estate network in the world.

“It’s a privilege to have earned my CCIM designation and I look forward to using the knowledge and resources to be a more effective broker and to better serve my clients,” said Knecht.

Knecht was born and raised in Reno and is driven to contribute to the evolution of northern Nevada through the growth and development of the industrial sector. After graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Master of Accountancy, Knecht gained business experience through a wide range of industries shortly before joining the industrial team at DCG. Knecht has been a critical component of DCG’s industrial team since 2018.

“We’re very proud of Nick and his recent CCIM designation,” said Tom Fennell, CCIM, SIOR, principal and managing broker at DCG. “Nick has established himself as a respected broker and expert in the industrial market here in northern Nevada. Our firm holds the CCIM membership in high regard. Nick will be a great addition to the CCIM Institute, and we are fortunate to now have five CCIMs at the firm.”

Knecht is an active board member of NAIOP Northern Nevada, where he serves as the developing leaders chair. NAIOP (National Association for Industrial and Office Parks), the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. In 2020, he Knecht was the NAIOP Northern Nevada Summit Award recipient for Developing Leader of the Year.

For more information about DCG, visit the website.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.