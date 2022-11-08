GET FREE NEWSLETTERS
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Health

New hantavirus case reported in Washoe County

By ThisIsReno
This is a deer mouse, Peromyscus maniculatus, a hantavirus carrier that becomes a threat when it enters human habitation in rural and suburban areas. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is a deadly disease transmitted by infected rodents through urine, droppings, or saliva. Humans can contract the disease when they breathe in aerosolized virus. HPS was first recognized in 1993, and has since been identified throughout the United States. Although rare, HPS is potentially deadly. Rodent control in and around the home remains the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infection. All hantaviruses known to cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) are carried by New World rats and mice of the family Muridae, subfamily Sigmodontinae, which contains at least 430 species that are widespread throughout North and South America. Image: James Gathany, CDC, Wikimedia Commons.

Washoe County Health District on Tuesday reported the first new case of hantavirus in the community since December 2020. The case was reported in a teenage male who has been hospitalized. 

Hantavirus is a rare and potentially severe respiratory disease that can cause fever, headache, muscle aches, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms can take anywhere from a few days to up to eight weeks to appear after exposure. After four to 10 days, symptoms may worsen to include coughing, shortness of breath and fluid in the lungs. 

There is no treatment for hantavirus, but health care providers can treat the symptoms of the disease. 

“If infected individuals are recognized early and receive medical care, health outcomes may improve,” health district officials said. 

Only one of the four cases reported in Washoe County since 2019 has led to death. 

Hantavirus is spread by infected rodents, often deer mice, and most commonly contracted by humans through exposure to or inhalation of viral particles in the rodents’ feces, urine or saliva. 

Mice do not hibernate over the winter, but may seek warmth and shelter inside of homes, garages and sheds, potentially increasing the risk of exposure to the virus. Blocking rodent access to these areas is the best option. 

The health district provided these tips for cleaning areas with mouse activity:

  • Do not sweep or vacuum the area with urine, droppings, or nesting material.
  • A solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water should be used when cleaning urine and/or droppings (1.5 cups bleach to 1 gallon of water). Spray the solution on areas with rodent droppings and leave for 5 minutes before wiping the area with disposable paper towels or cloth.
  • Wear gloves (i.e., latex, vinyl, rubber) and a face mask to avoid touching or breathing in viral particles.
  • Identify areas where mice are and plug openings and set traps; a deer mouse can fit through an opening the size of a nickel.

More information on hantavirus is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/index.html

Source: WCHD

