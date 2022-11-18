Nevada news groups call for transparency, civility from elected officials in wake of midterm election

Journalism and open government groups yesterday called on elected officials in Nevada to commit to transparency and civility following the 2022 midterm elections.

The Nevada Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists Las Vegas, the Nevada Open Government Coalition and the Nevada Broadcasters Association issued the following statement Thursday:

With the 2022 campaign cycle coming to an end, the Nevada Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists Las Vegas, Nevada Open Government Coalition and Nevada Broadcasters Association call on all elected officials to commit to full transparency and a civil relationship with the media.

Respect for the First Amendment has eroded in recent years, both in Nevada and across the country. Some elected officials have branded the press as “enemies” or “activists” for asking tough questions, and journalists are more frequently being excluded from press conferences, rallies and other public events.

In a recent example, as reported by the Associated Press, Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo excluded reporters at two Nevada news organizations from attending his first event as the state’s incoming chief executive, which was held at a taxpayer-funded public school building. Lombardo has pledged to act with “full transparency” as governor — a welcome commitment — but his decision to shut out local reporters is deeply troubling.

Democracy relies on a free and open discourse, especially as it applies to elections and the governing process. The press plays an important role in asking critical questions and holding institutions accountable. Moving forward and into the legislative session, our organizations call on elected officials, from all political parties, to commit to conducting their work in a manner open to all.

Disclosure: This Is Reno is a member of the Nevada Press Association and its publisher Bob Conrad serves on the NPA board.