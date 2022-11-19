Native American heritage holiday craft fair at Stewart Indian School (sponsored)

To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Stewart Indian School is hosting a craft fair, featuring Native American Artists.

The fair will be held at the Stewart School Gym at 5500 Snyder Avenue in Carson City today from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The fair includes a raffle to win a $500 gift card, a fundraiser for the Father’s Day Pow Wow.

Admission to the fair is free. Items for sale include jewelry, beadwork, artwork, and baked goods. Indian tacos will be available.

About the Nevada Indian Commission

The Nevada Indian Commission (NIC) works to develop and improve cooperation and communication between Nevada’s tribes, state and local governments, and related-public agencies. We serve approximately 22,000 citizens of 28 federally recognized Tribal Nations, plus an additional 50,000 self-identified Native Americans who make the Silver State their second home. For more information visit https://nevadaindiancommission.org/.

About Stewart Indian School Cultural Center

The Stewart Indian School Cultural Center opened in 2020 to interpret and tell the history of the site as a former federal boarding school for Native children. Over 200 tribal nations were represented at Stewart during its years of operation from 1890-1980. This is now a community space for healing through research, exhibitions, art, and storytelling. For more information visit https://stewartindianschool.com.

