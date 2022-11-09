Mile High Jazz Band to livestream big-band music with vocalist Jakki Ford (sponsored)

Free concert Tuesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Band will perform “Livestreamed and Kicking!,” on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., broadcast from A to Zen, 1803 N Carson Street in Carson City on facebook.com/milehighjazz. The program presents big-band jazz with vocalist Jakki Ford.

Pianist and band leader David Bugli said, “This free concert is open to all, with limited seating for an in-person audience. It will not be recorded, so watch it live from wherever you are. You’ll enjoy a mix of familiar and new tunes, including Charles Mingus’ “Haitian Fight song” featuring bassist Frank Iannetta and other band members, and trumpeter Bob Souter in “Evergreen.” Jakki Ford will sing “For Once in My Life,” “How High the Moon,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and more. The solo work of trumpeter Bill Melendres and tenor saxophonist Chris Guerra will be prominently featured.

This livestreamed event is funded in part by the Musicians Performance Trust Fund. Mile High Jazz Band is also supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Special thanks to the Reno Musicians’ Union (Local 368, American Federation of Musicians) for help in setting up this event. For information about the band and activities, see milehighjazz.com or call 775-883-4154.

